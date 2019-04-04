Aldi finally confirms it will be opening a new shop in Preston, creating dozens of new jobs

Aldi have confirmed up to 30 jobs will be created when the supermarket giant opens a new shop in Fulwood.



Despite strong rumours for months, only this week has Aldi confirmed it will be moving into a new 1,800sq metre building currently under construction off Eastway.

Work on the mini retail park in Eastway, Fulwood



An Aldi spokesperson said: “We will be opening a new store at Fulwood retail park in Preston. The new store will open this autumn and will create up to 30 new jobs.”



Work is well underway on the new mini retail park opposite the former Lancashire Post offices.



As well as an Aldi, the development will feature a warehouse, a gym or health club and car parking as well as a drive-through Costa Coffee.



The drive-through lane will exit via the main retail park entrance, and then will wrap around the building before exiting via the wider scheme’s car park to another access on to Oliver’s Place.



Work has been taking place since January on road widening in the area, to accommodate changes for the the retail park.



Lancashire County Council’s streetworks team said the permit for work expires on April 30, and is being carried out by Longridge-based civil engineering firm, William Pye Ltd.



Outline planning permission for the development was granted back in 2015. After years of work by architects Cassidy and Ashton, plans were finally approved in June 2018.



No objections were received.