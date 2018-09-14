Ad campaign lures ‘Generation Z’ to Preston's University of Central Lancashire

A drive is underway to try to attract Generation Z to the Preston.

The city-based The University of Central Lancashire has unveiled a new advertising campaign developed specifically to drive 2019 undergraduate recruitment amongst a Gen Z audience.

A team of 50 students and a crew of 30 spent four days filming the ne new UCLan recruitment adverts



The Together campaign will run across cinema, outdoor, print, radio and digital formats.



The 60 second cinema ad features Ella Eyre’s hit song Together, chosen to capture the energy, dynamism and essence of the university.



The project has been created by the UCLan Marketing, Communication and Engagement team working with Manchester-based based marketing agency, Access.



It has been created on the outcome of extensive research into Generation Z – dubbed a hyper-connected group of digital natives who seek authenticity and relevance from brands.



Ruth Connor, executive director for strategic marketing at UCLan, said: “This campaign is an exciting departure from traditional undergraduate recruitment initiatives.

It is fresh, honest and meaningful and truly communicates the sense of community that underpins everything that we stand for at UCLan.”



Phil Fraser, head of planning and account management at Access, said: “This has been one of our favourite projects to work on. The client and the partners we worked with were brilliant.”

The film and photography shoot spanned four days.