4-year-old Tillie Vasey had 9 hours of surgery after this horrific dog attack in Preston

The Preston primary school pupil's skull was partially exposed, with puncture wounds around her eyes and eyelid and a torn tearduct when a pitbull type dog savaged her.

The four year-old endured nine hours of surgery, before a further two operation and a fourth planned this year, and has missed school activities and trips due to her eye injuries.

While most members of society would be horrified at the schoolgirl's ordeal, unsympathetic dog owner Dawn Holt wrote on social media: "It's her own fault she gone that low."