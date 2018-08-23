WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Nurse attacked by out-of-control Rottweiler

A North West nurse was savaged by an out-of-control Rottweiler during a morning canal walk.



A post on social media reported Donna Halliwell was attacked by the beast while walking her own pet dog Leo along the towpath between Crooke and Gathurst in the Wigan area.

The deep wounds to Donna's arm

The shocking incident, which left her with three deep gashes to her forearm, happened at around 8.40am on Monday.

The online message told that the large, powerfully-built hound burst from the trees to attack Leo in an unprovoked outburst of aggression.

Donna, who works as a paediatric nurse at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh (WWL) NHS Foundation Trust, was left shaken and bleeding heavily from her arm.

The owner of the Rottweiler was said to have just walked off without even checking how badly she was hurt.

The victim had to go to hospital because of her injuries where she was in so much pain that doctors put her under general anaesthetic before they could deep-clean her wounds.

The Lancashire Post understands she is now back at home recovering from her ordeal.

Her furious partner Ash Evans wrote on Facebook: “I cannot comprehend a person so shallow as to leave anybody bleeding in a woods after a dog attack.”

Mr Evans posted a description online of the Rottweiler’s owner, saying he was around 6ft tall, of medium build, bald and wearing glasses.

Greater Manchester Police said it was unclear whether the matter had been reported to officers.

Wigan Council said it was a police matter which was too serious for the public protection team which look into complaints of nuisance dog behaviour to deal with.

While Rottweiler owners will argue that they are naturally well-behaved pets, these thick-set and powerful dogs are sometimes bred to be aggressive, either to be guard dogs or for status.