Top bands and artists to unite for homelessness concert - and here's how you can donate and win tickets

A special mix of the biggest and most influential bands and artists from across the city-region are coming together to tackle homelessness and raise money for A Bed Every Night.

‘Raise the Roof’ takes place at the O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester, in Stretford, on the evening of Friday, May 24.

The concert will be headlined by the Courteeners; with Blossoms, Bugzy Malone, Lisa Stansfield, Dr John Cooper Clarke and DJ Sunta Templeton completing the line-up. A host of other surprise guests from sport, TV and comedy will also be taking part.

Music fans are being asked to make a £10 donation to the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity, to raise money for A Bed Every Night scheme and support people who would be otherwise sleeping rough. People need to text ‘RAISE’ to 84988, before midday on Friday May 3rd, to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets for the concert.

The public ballot open is now open and runs for just over three weeks. The age restriction is 16+. Anyone aged 16 or 17-years-old must be accompanied by an adult. 1,600 lucky winners – who will each receive a pair of tickets - will be contacted from Monday May 6.

Courteeners lead singer Liam Fray said: “Rough sleeping on the streets of Greater Manchester is a crisis all of us need to confront and by joining forces we can really make a difference.”

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “Greater Manchester is the only city-region trying to give everyone somewhere to go every night. Our A Bed Every Night scheme has been running since November and has helped over 500 people off the streets. But to keep it going, we urgently need to raise more funds.

“Just as Vincent Kompany has brought the football world behind our campaign, it is brilliant to see our music industry and supporting business industries stepping forward with ‘Raise The Roof’. I am immensely grateful to all the performers taking part and proud of the stand our city is taking on the homelessness crisis. If we all work together, we can end the need for rough-sleeping here and send out a message of hope in these dark times.”

Tim Heatley, Chair of the Mayor of Greater Manchester’s Charity, said: “This is a great way to donate to a fantastic charity while also being in with the chance of winning a pair of tickets to what I’m sure will be a fantastic night.

"A Bed Every Night is a commitment to deliver a place to sleep; plus hot food, a shower and targeted support for everyone sleeping rough in the city-region. Businesses have played a big role in organising the concert. This shows what can be achieved when the private and public sector in the region comes together.”

For further information visit www.RaisetheRoofGM.co.uk