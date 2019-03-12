This is the man who murdered a North West dad of one in a pub toilet

A thug who battered a pub regular to death has been jailed for life.

Derek Bentham was told by a Bolton Crown Court judge that he will have to serve at least 13 years behind bars before he is eligible for parole.

Derek Bentham - jailed for life

The 46-year-old inflicted fatal injuries on dad of one Lee Christy in the toilets of Hindley's Bear's Paw last year in Wigan.

Some of the blows that the killer, of Smithwood Avenue, Hindley, rained down were inflicted after his 45-year-old victim already lay unconscious.

He did come round for a period but then collapsed and succumbed to his injuries several days later despite medical experts' best efforts.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Andy Butterworth, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “The only appropriate word to describe Derek Bentham’s actions the night he killed Lee Christy is brutal.

Victim Lee Christy

“He watched him go to the toilet before following behind with the intention of causing nothing less than serious harm to Lee. What followed would be a horrifically violent premeditated attack that left Mr Christy bleeding and dying on a pub toilet floor.

“A life sentence is exactly what Bentham deserves and, although it won’t bring him back, I hope Lee’s loved ones will feel a sense that justice has been served.”