Murder investigation launched after car collides with pedestrians outside a Stockport club

A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 30s died and a number of others were injured when an Audi A4 collided with pedestrians outside a club in Stockport, police said.

Greater Manchester Police were called to The Salisbury Club on Truro Avenue in Brinnington, Stockport, to reports that a car had collided with a number of people at around 10.45pm on Sunday May 27.

Before emergency services arrived, the car - believed to be a black Audi A4 - fled the scene.

It was later found abandoned in lane two of the M60 motorway, near to Redrock, and seized by officers.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he died.

Detective Inspector Kris Williams, of GMP's Stockport Borough, said: "My thoughts go out to the man's family who sadly have to deal with the tragic news that their loved one has died.

"We've already spoken to a number of witnesses in the area and will continue to do so to build a fuller picture of what has exactly happened but from what we know so far, we believe the driver of the car scaled the fence next to the M60 and ran away.

"Whatever information people have, I'd encourage them to contact us as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 9790 quoting reference number 2575 of 27/05/18 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.