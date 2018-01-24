Search

Driver provides unusual excuse for texting and driving

The sheet was handed back to officers with this excuse
A motorist caught using a mobile phone has been called out by police for providing a very unusual excuse.

The driver was pulled over on Tuesday (January 23) on St Helens Linkway for using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

Officers posted a picture of the driver’s response which stated “I was just putting a laughing emoji to my girlfriend.”

St Helens Police Tweeted: “Driver stopped on St Helens Linkway whilst using a mobile phone and failing to wear a seatbelt. Driver provided a very unusual reply. #reported #Fatal4” as well as the picture of the report sheet, signed by the officer.

The response sparked numerous responses on social media.

Katherine Hawkes said: “That is shocking and hilarious in equal measure.”

@ChrisBuckrrs added: “Not laughing now is he?!”