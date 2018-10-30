Response of players makes Shrimps’ boss proud

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley says he is proud of the way his players have responded to the club’s recent injury crisis.

Bentley has been forced to mix and match his squad in recent weeks with several injuries to key players, especially in midfield, but the manager says he could not have asked any more from his players.

He said: “I’ve never known anything like it really in terms of injuries.

“We had nearly all of our midfield out last week and played Jordan Cranston and Ben Hedley in there and they both did really well against a good Mansfield side.

“We have been really up against it but the reaction from the lads has been superb. There is a real togetherness about this bunch of players that is special and that is helping.”

Bentley is hoping his side can get back to winning ways when they face Yeovil at the Globe on Saturday.

After two successive home defeats the boss says his side will be going all out for the three points.

“We could very easily have got something from our last two home games but just fell short.

“The effort was fantastic as I said but we know we need to get results as well.

“We have had some thrillers against Yeovil in the last couple of seasons and the 4-3 win at the Globe last season was probably the most exciting game of the season.

“I would settle for the same again or even a scrappy 1-0 win but it is important we get a result.’’

Shrimps’ fans may get their first chance to see new signing Florent Cuvelier who has joined on a short term deal.

Bentley said: “Florent was a free agent and has come highly recommended.

“He has played at a higher level and will be a valuable addition to the squad. Last Saturday was a bit too early for him but hopefully he will be up and running this weekend.”