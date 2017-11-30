Tributes to loved ones at St Catherine’s Hospice’s Light Up A Life evening

Hundreds came together to remember their loved ones at St Catherine’s Hospice’s annual Light Up A Life dedication evening.

Friends and family gathered at the Lostock Hall hospice for the ceremony - one of the charity’s longest-standing and most poignant events, offering people a way of remembering those who will be missing from their Christmas celebrations.

Light Up A Life

St Catherine’s Park is now aglow with lights which will shine out over Christmas and into the New Year to honours those who have died.

A Light Up A Life book containing the names of all those remembered is available to view in the hospice chapel.

Lorraine Charlesworth, director of Community and Income at St Catherine’s, said: “It was wonderful to see so many people gathered in the hospice grounds again for this year’s Light Up A Life ceremony.

“For some, it is the first time they have joined us, while others have been coming for many years.

Light Up A Life

“What brings everyone together is the knowledge they are there, taking time ahead of the Christmas rush, to remember someone special and the difference they made.

“It is always a very moving occasion which we hope brings a little comfort at what can be a difficult time of year.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone for their ongoing support, and for being part of St Catherine’s this Christmas.”

Dedications can still be made and are welcome in memory of anyone, not only those who have been cared for by St Catherine’s.

Light Up A Life

Money raised through dedications help fund the hospice’s specialised care, helping local people affected by life-threatening conditions such as cancer, motor neurone disease and heart failure to have quality of life until the end of life.

To make a dedication visit www.stcatherines.co.uk or call 01772 629171.