South Ribble Council forced to rethink controversial dog walking limit

A controversial bid to slap a limit on dog walking in one area of the county will now go out to public consultation.

Dog owners were furious when South Ribble Council attempted to impose plans to allow only four dogs to be walked at a time in a public space protection order.

The council’s cabinet, which met on Wednesday evening, agreed to reconsider the move and go out to public consultation in the new year.

It follows recommendations put to it by the borough’s scrutiny committee, which urged the council to reconsider the limit.

The scrutiny committee called for more robust consultation exercises to be undertaken, including extended timescales and involvement of all stakeholders.

More than 40 dogs, their owners and councillors from across the area had protested over the proposed new limit outside council offices in Leyland just days before the committee met and made its recommendations.

The protest was organised by Coun Claire Hamilton who warned that legal action, at the expense of council taxpayers in the borough, could be taken against the council if it did not back down.

Among the complaints against the new limit was the potential loss of earnings, with one dog walker claiming she could lose up to £1,000 a month if it went ahead.

Councillor Hamilton said after the cabinet meeting: “On behalf of the dog walkers, I’m delighted.

“It was a very, very poor decision by cabinet in the first place to go against the recommendations and any public consultation.

I’m delighted they’re going to relook at this.”