Shock as The Play Pad in Leyland closes in mysterious circumstances

Parents have reacted with shock at the closure of a popular play centre in Leyland.

The Play Pad in Tomlinson Road suddenly closed "until further notice" two days ago, but this afternoon management issued a further statement notifying users it would close "indefinitely".

The post on Facebook stated: "Due to circumstances beyond our control we have taken the commercial decision to close The Play Pad indefinitely.

"This decision was not taken lightly and we would like to say thank you to everyone for all your support and custom over the past four years.

"We wish you and your children all the best for the future."

According to the website, the centre was founded in 2015 by Joanne Worsfold, to "fulfil a dream of having a huge play area for her kids."

No further information has been given on the reason for closure, about job loses or about party bookings, and the Post has been unable to contact staff at the centre.

Parents have reacted in shock at the news on social media.

One mother said: "Really sad news, Leyland has lost a great asset. I wish all the staff well in the future."

Another said: "Absolutely GUTTED! What a shame for everyone x Hope you manage to re-open in the future x"