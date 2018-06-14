Saffie's party to be postponed

A party to mark the birthday of the youngest victim of the Manchester terror attack is to be postponed.

Eight-year-old Saffie Roussos would have turned 10 this year and close friends and family wanted to host a Party In The Park in Leyland in her honour.

But plans, which include performances from dance group Diversity, have mushroomed so organisers are pushing it back a year.

Initially family friend of the Roussos’ Mike Swanson, who owns SOS Computing in Leyland near the fish and chip shop The Plaice where Saffie lived with her family, had hoped to arrange the festival for Sunday, July 8 at Worden Park.

Andrew Roussos, Saffie’s dad, said: “I have been speaking with Mike Swanson, South Ribble Council and the charity Once Upon A Smile.

“As the plans for Saffie’s Party In The Park have grown to such a huge scale, we have decided to re-schedule it for next year instead. The council and Once Upon A Smile are going to work with us and have an input to make it happen.

“I know this is going to be disappointing for the community but we need to put the health and safety of the public first and meet the licensing requirements and we also want to accommodate everyone that would like to come.

“However, we will make sure it happens for next year and becomes an annual event for Saffie’s birthday.”

It is not clear at this stage if Saffie’s Party in the Park will take place in Leyland or not.

Andrew, who has moved down south with wife Lisa and their family as it was too painful to remain in Leyland, told the Post when the party plans were originally announced that Saffie would have loved the idea of lots of people getting together to have a great time for her birthday.

Once Upon A Smile is a charity founded by Emmerdale star Danny Miller and actor Daniel Jillings to support bereaved families.

The Roussos family are very grateful to the charity for the support provided to them.