Radio station in Leyland wins licence to broadcast live on air

Residents in Leyland will soon be able to tune in to a local radio station on FM.

Leyland Festival Radio, which broadcasts music, news and conversation from town, has been granted a full FM licence.

Managing director Brian Ashman

It means listeners will be able to tune into their broadcasts on radio, rather than just online as of April 1, 2019.

The new licence has also prompted the station to change its name to Radio Leyland.

Explaining the changes Brain Ashman, managing director and driving force behind Leyland Festival Radio, said: “We anticipate becoming a full time FM community radio station early in 2019.

“In the past, people have associated us purely with Festival time, but of course we aspire to be much more than that.

Broadcaster Debbie Noblett

“As Radio Leyland we will be broadcasting on 104.8FM and we’re hoping the Leyland brand will inspire and encourage the town to support us.

“We are extremely grateful to the staff at 10ofThose.com for welcoming us into their Tomlinson Road premises. The have helped us build our very own studio, it’s the perfect home for Radio Leyland.”

Leyland Festival Radio was set up in 2015, initially to cover the annual festival, and has been broadcasting with some breaks ever since. Apart from two brief periods when the organisers were awarded Restricted Service Licences, temporary FM frequencies, the station has been available almost exclusively online.