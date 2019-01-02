Leyland man living with heart failure left without vital Lifeline service for a week

Have your say

A Leyland man with heart failure was left with no emergency phone line to paramedics after the service went out of action.

Andrew Mears, 48, who has heart failure after contracting sepsis, claims he has been without a direct dial to the emergency services since Boxing Day.

Andrew, of Stratfield Place, said: “I’m at my wits end.

“I have heart failure so I have a life line. It’s a bit which is in my hand so that if I fall over it will automatically call the emergency services.

“I have been off since 11.30am on Boxing Day.

“I’ve tried to get through to Talk Talk on several occasions but it just says ‘we are closed until after the festive period’.

“I live on my own and if anything happened to me - if I had a seizure or whatever it would normally set the alarm off.

“I can’t get through, it seems like a call centre abroad.

“It’s been a bit of a nightmare so I need it.

“I’m paying them for a service and they are not taking this seriously.

“They don’t understand that I need the thing.

“A lot of people’s phones have been off. Apparently they say there’s a problem with the wire.

“It’s been an ongoing problem for the last two or three weeks.

“If anything happens and I’m on my own its a big problem.”

TalkTalk says the phone connection was fixed by Saturday, December 29.

A spokesman told the Post that a senior member of the firm looked into the issue and reported that an Openreach engineer had been arranged for December 28.

He said: "The engineer attended as requested and repaired the fault on the line.

"This was confirmed with the customer on December 29.

"The customer was given a credit of £1.08 to cover the loss of service.

"We spoke to him on December 29 and he confirmed that the service was working."