Leyland care home for autistic young adults at risk of being closed down

A care home for young adults with autism is at risk of closure, having been put into special measures.

Bannister Farm Cottage in Longmeanygate, Midge Hall, opened in May 2014 and caters for four permanent residents and one person who attends each day week and stays one night.

After an unannounced visit by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), the home’s rating dropped from ‘Good’ to ‘Inadequate’. Inspectors raised a raft of concerns, including:

- People who lived at the facility “were not always treated with dignity, kindness and compassion.” One member of staff was seen making a person sit down for lunch by banging on the table.

- There were insufficient numbers of staff were suitably qualified and competent to meet the needs of patients.

- Family members did not feel their loved ones were living safely at the home and complained about a lack of empathy from staff

- Injuries had not always been recorded

- Two residents had managed to get out of the home - one by inputting a door code, and one leaving through an opened gate.

The management of medicines was deemed to be generally satisfactory and records showed internal checks and equipment maintenance had been carried out.

A spokesperson for the home said: “We take the issues raised by the CQC very seriously and have already implemented a comprehensive action plan to help drive immediate improvements to the service in line with the CQC’s recommendations with very good progress being made.

“All resident support plans are being reviewed and enhanced and some environmental changes are being made. The safety and wellbeing of our residents remains our utmost priority.”