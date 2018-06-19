Have a brew at Leyland Library in the name of gender equality

A suffrage-themed tea party is to come to Leyland Library.

This year marks the 100 years since women won the right to vote in the UK.

When the The Representation of the People Act 1918 came in women over the age of 30 who owned property were granted the vote.

The same Act gave the vote to all men over the age of 21.

But it was only ten years later that the Representation of the People Act 1928 for equal franchise, gave women the same voting rights as men.

The EqualiTea party, which coming to Leyland, is part of a campaign by Parliament to honour the historic moment.

Paul Rice, assistant at Leyland Library, said: “We are hoping lots of people will come along and support this event. It is one of many taking place all across the country.

“Women’s suffrage is such an important subject and this is a good way to mark the 90th anniversary of women getting the right to vote.”

Historically, tea parties were hotbeds of political activism, being one of the few ways suffrage campaigners could meet to discuss and plan.

A spokesman for the anniversary campaign said: “EqualiTeas is an excellent opportunity to reach out to others in the community and share ideas for an even more equal society, while celebrating the strides we have already made. Through commemorating the achievements of the past we hope to inspire people today to get involved and to ensure their voices are heard.”

Leyland Library’s EqualiTea is taking place at the centre in Lancastergate on June 26 from 2pm.