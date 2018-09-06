Green light to build 199 new homes on former Farington Business Park

Have your say

A development of 199 houses will be built on wasteland in Farington, after plans were approved by South Ribble Council.

Rowland Homes have been given permission for 76 four-bedroomed detached homes, 42 three-bed detached, 72 three-bed semi-detached and terraced dwellings and nine two-bed on land off Wheelton Lane.

Previous development on the former Farington Business Park site

The site is adjacent to the first phase of building - a development of 234 homes which is now nearing completion.

A spokesman for Rowland Homes said: “We are pleased to have secured planning approval to develop the land at Farington Business Park.

"This is an extremely sustainable location for residential development as it is situated in close proximity to Leyland Town Centre. Our scheme includes an extensive choice of high quality homes that are designed to appeal to a range of buyers in South Ribble and beyond.”

The site is currently vacant and cleared, having previously been sued for a variety of heavy industrial, light industry and storage purposes.

There will be no provision of affordable housing, due to costs of £4m to remedy land contamination on the 6.4 hectare site.

A South Ribble Council report states the site’s contribution to housing land supply “outweighs the risk of refusing the application for not providing affordable housing”.

Twenty two letters of objection were received regarding access on Wheelton Lane, traffic calming measures on Wheelton Lane restricting traffic flow, and road surface problems.

County Highways raised no objections.

Councillor Paul Wharton said: “This is ideal building land, it has been derelict for some time.”