Fears for the future of Saffie's party quelled

Organisers of a memorial concert to remember Manchester bomb victim Saffie Roussos have moved to reassure people that the event will go ahead.

The event is planned for July 8 in Worden Park, Leyland, to celebrate the life of eight-year-old Saffie.

There had been some doubts about the event after concerns were raised about health and safety due to the numbers expected to attend. Some media outlets had even reported that the event has been cancelled, but event organiser Mike Swanson has now confirmed that concert will go ahead.

Leyland businessman Mike, a close friend of the Roussos family, said: "Saffie's party is back on. A little misunderstanding with the council, all sorted now and sounds like they want to help."

Headliners for the party - planned for what would have been Saffie's 10th birthday - have been confirmed as dance group Diversity. Singer Rowetta, dance act Rise and the Manchester Survivors Choir will also be performing.

Mike said: “We are wanting stars who meant something to Saffie and her age group to get involved. “This event is all about giving something back to the community and the public as they are the ones who helped Saffie’s family and friends when they needed it most.”