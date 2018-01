A bird of prey swooped in for a snack and stopped the traffic.

The stunning creature was snapped grabbing a dead squirrel by Post photographer Neil Cross, as he made his way along Schleswig Way in Leyland.

He said: “It was struggling to take off with the weight of the squirrel. I rang the bird sanctuary at Whitestake but it wasn’t one of theirs.”

