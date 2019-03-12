Storm Gareth prompts 'vigilance' warning in Lancaster district as rivers begin to rise

People are being asked to "remain vigilant" as more heavy rain is expected across the Lancaster district.

The Environment Agency said it had been working throughout the night monitoring the rainfall and river levels across Lancashire and Cumbria.

The River Lune at Halton

A flood alert has been issued for the River Lune today, Tuesday March 12, while residents and businesses whose properties and premises have flooded in the past worry about the potential for more misery.

The Environment Agency said that the rain overnight wasn’t as bad as first forecast and therefore the rivers haven’t risen as much as initially predicted, however another band of heavy rain is expected to fall late Wednesday and early Thursday morning, on to already wet catchments.

It said it had people on the ground clearing debris from grids and channels in rivers to help reduce any impacts from Storm Gareth, and this has included staff visiting flood hotspots to offer advice on how best to protect their property.

A spokesperson said: "It’s important that people do remain vigilant, be prepared and know your risk in your location.

"The best way to protect yourself from flooding is to know what to do in advance.

"You can download our free, simple flood plan online via .gov.uk.

This includes specific actions, such as moving electrical and valuable items, checking on vulnerable neighbours and emergency contact numbers."

Meanwhile motorists are being advised to take care on the roads.




