Have your say

Firefighters put out a blaze in a garage in Lancaster.

Rubbish was on fire inside the garage in Scotforth Road.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire involved a quantity of rubbish in a garage of a property.

"The fire was extinguished using one hose reel.

"Firefighters were in attendance approximately 40 minutes."

It took place overnight on Saturday, September 8 at 11.20pm.