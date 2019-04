Have your say

A caravan and a car were involved in a serious head-on collision that left debris all over the road.

Emergency services, including fire and rescue and the air ambulance, were called to Caton Road near Denny Beck yesterday following the crash, which police said was caused by a mechanical failure on the caravan's hitch.

Picture by Lancs road police

A Lancashire road police spokesman said: "Thankfully relatively minor injuries. Great work from all emergency services at scene."