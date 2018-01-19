Break-in at Lancaster hospice

A number of thefts have occurred at St John’s Hospice on Slyne Road, Lancaster.

Police were called to the charity base after reports that a person broke into a donation shed on the grounds and took a number of items including clothing, PlayStation games and equipment.

The theft took place overnight on January 11, say police.

Another theft also occurred at the same shed overnight on December 30.

Police have arrested a man over the first theft.

He was charged with burglary and remanded to court.

Enquiries are still ongoing for the offence in January.

If you have any information which may help police then please call 101 quoting crime reference 38511/01.

St John’s Hospice will be making some changes to how people can drop off donations so the items you leave are going to be safe.

To find out more visit www.sjhospice.org.uk.