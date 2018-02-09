Lancashire’s most wanted criminals

Have your say

Lancashire Police has released its ‘Most Wanted’ list of county criminals.

Operation Montford is a countywide campaign running throughout this week focusing on locating and arresting individuals wanted in connection with serious offences, including domestic abuse.

Det Chief Supt Sue Clarke, of Lancashire Police, said: “Robustly dealing with individuals who have committed these offences, supporting victims and preventing further offending remains a force priority and a key part of our everyday business.

“This operation gives a clear message that this type of offending will not be tolerated and emphasises our commitment to ensuring the safety of the community we serve.”

Click on the link above to see the county’s most wanted crooks.