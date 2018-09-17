Hour-by-hour forecast: Storm Helene is set to hit Preston tonight but when will it end?

Storm Helene is set to hit Preston at 9pm tonight and we're already counting down the hours till it ends!
Below, courtesy of the Weather Channel, we've provided a hour-by-hour weather forecast of how the storm will develop when it begins this evening.
The wind speed will really increase tomorrow morning when it hits a 42 km/h come 5am.
It will rise to highs of a mega 53km/h wind speed throughout Tuesday afternoon before it begins to die down at 10pm.
Here's the hour-by-hour forecast in full:
21:00: Partly Cloudy - 18° - Wind speed -28 km/h
22:00: Clear - 19°- Wind speed - 26 km/h
23:00: Clear - 18° - Wind speed - 26 km/h
00:00: Clear - 18°- Wind speed - 26 km/h
01:00: Clear - 17° - Wind speed - 26 km/h
02:00: Clear - 17° - Wind speed - 26 km/h
03:00: Partly Cloudy - 17° - Wind speed - 27 km/h
04:00: Partly Cloudy / Wind - 17°- Wind speed - 37 km/h
05:00: Rain / Wind - 17° - Wind speed - 42 km/h
06:00: Rain / Wind - 17° - Wind speed -43 km/h
07:00: Light Rain / Wind 18° - Wind speed - 45 km/h
08:00: Light Rain / Wind - 18° - Wind speed - 43 km/h
09:00: Light Rain / Wind - 18° - Wind speed - 45 km/h
10:00: Cloudy / Wind - 17° - Wind speed - 50 km/h
11:00: Cloudy / Wind - 17° - Wind speed - 53 km/h
12:00: Partly Cloudy / Wind - 17° - Wind speed - 53 km/h
13:00: Partly Cloudy / Wind - 18° - Wind speed - 50 km/h
14:00: Partly Cloudy / Wind - 18° - Wind speed - 48 km/h
15:00: Partly Cloudy / Wind - 18° - Wind speed - 43 km/h
16:00: Mostly Cloudy / Wind - 19° - Wind speed -42 km/h
17:00: Mostly Cloudy / Wind - 19° - Wind speed - 42 km/h
18:00: Mostly Cloudy / Wind - 18° - Wind speed - 43 km/h
19:00: Light Rain / Wind 18° - Wind speed - 45 km/h
20:00: Light Rain / Wind 17° - Wind speed - 45 km/h
21:00: Light Rain / Wind - 17° -Wind speed - 42 km/h
22:00: Light Rain - 18° - Wind speed - 31 km/h