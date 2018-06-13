Parents of baby found alone on sand dunes in St Annes are arrested

The parents of a baby boy who was discovered alone on the sand dunes in St Annes have been arrested.

The baby, believed to be almost 12 months old, was found off Clifton Drive at around 1:15pm on Wednesday. It is not clear how long he had been alone.

His parents, a 29-year-old woman from Liverpool and a 33-year-old man from Blackpool, are still in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of neglect.

A spokesman from Lancashire Police said: "We were called at around 1:15pm this afternoon to the report that a boy, just under 12-months-old, had been found near to sand dunes on Clifton Drive in St Annes.

"His parents were traced shortly afterwards and were arrested on suspicion of neglect.

"The boy is safe and well and is being looked after."