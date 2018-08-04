Driver and passenger arrested in Kirkham for drink and drugs offences after failing to stop for police when leaving Blackpool

The car in question, surrounded by two police cars
The driver and passenger of a black car have been arrested by police after initially failing to stop by officers.

Lancashire Road Police revealed the incident to its 20,000-strong Twitter following at 2.51am on Saturday morning.

Officers wrote how after initially failing to stop when leaving Blackpool on the M55, the car finally came to a standstill in Kirkham.

After coming to a halt, police said that the driver and passenger were arrested for "excess alcohol and possession of drugs".

The vehicle was also uninsured and subsequently seized.