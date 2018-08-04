Driver and passenger arrested in Kirkham for drink and drugs offences after failing to stop for police when leaving Blackpool

Have your say

The driver and passenger of a black car have been arrested by police after initially failing to stop by officers.

Lancashire Road Police revealed the incident to its 20,000-strong Twitter following at 2.51am on Saturday morning.

Officers wrote how after initially failing to stop when leaving Blackpool on the M55, the car finally came to a standstill in Kirkham.

After coming to a halt, police said that the driver and passenger were arrested for "excess alcohol and possession of drugs".

The vehicle was also uninsured and subsequently seized.