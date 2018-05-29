Coastguard called to help find four missing children

Coastguard on the Fylde Coast were called this evening (Tuesday, May 29) after a mother reported four children missing.

The call to Lytham and Blackpool Coastguard was made at 5:31pm, with the mum unable to locate the kids, aged between seven and 11, who were last seen on St Annes Beach.

Thankfully by 6:07pm the children were located, albeit one mile from the coastline, with current tides resulting in low water for more than one mile from St Annes Pier.

A coastguard spokesman said: "They were found a mile out with the tide being very far out.

"From what I can gather their mother gave them a proper good talking to when they were found."