Two fire engines were called out to reports of a fire in a mid-terraced house on Saturday night (December 9).

Crews from Burnley attended the scene at 11:28pm in Hobart Street, Burnley.

The fire itself was said to involve the curtains in the front room of the property.

Firefighters, equipped with breathing apparatus, put out the fire and used a ventilation unit to clear the smoke.

Fire officials said that the fire was of suspicious origin and an investigation is now underway.