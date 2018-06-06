Women tied up and threatened by armed burglars in Brindle

Two women were tied up after masked burglars broke into a home in Brindle armed with a chisel and a hammer.

The thugs who were both wearing balaclavas, threatened the women - one in her 70s and another in her 20s with violence, at the house in Sandy Lane, on Tuesday, June 5.

They then made off with money, jewellery, mobile phones and a car after the burglary which took place at around 10:20pm.

Detective sergeant Ian Lightfoot, of Chorley Police, said: “This must have been a traumatic ordeal for the women involved, who luckily didn’t come to any physical harm.

“We’re appealing to anyone with information about the offenders, or who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time to please come forward.

“We’re particularly keen to trace the vehicle which was stolen. If you see a vehicle matching this description, please report it to police immediately.”

It is believed the thugs left the address in the stolen vehicle, a white Peugeot 208 with the registration MF13 TYB, travelling along Hill House Lane in the direction of Gregson Lane.

One of the intruders is described as white, 5ft 6in tall and of slim build. He was wearing a balaclava, a black fleece top, blue pants, black gloves and black scruffy trainers with white soles.

The second is described as white, 6ft, of slim build. He was wearing a balaclava and yellow marigolds. Both had Merseyside accents.

Anyone with information is asked to call 01257 246175, or failing that, 101, quoting log number 1611 of June 5.