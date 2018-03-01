'We will call on Whitehall to stop stink' - Chorley's bosses get tough on controversial tip

A new ‘get-tough’ approach has been promised to stop the stink at a hugely controversial tip.

Chorley Council says it will ask the Government to intervene and take action against operator Quercia Ltd .

It follows months of suffering for residents who have had to put up with foul smelling odours from the Whittle-le-Woods tip.

Coun Alistair Bradley, leader of Chorley Council, said: “When we last met as a full council in January the operator had told us they expected the smell to be sorted in a matter of days but with no improvement weeks later we wanted to set our stall out to demand action.

“If we cannot be given reassurances that the capping of the affected area will start to reduce the odour then we’ll have no option but to call on the Government to intervene and ultimately close the site down.”

A strong odour has been coming from the landfill site since before Christmas when the operator cut an access route through rotting waste.

Quercia replied to Chorley Council’s threat of Government action, saying: “New gas infrastructure is now starting to draw off landfill gas from the affected area and work to cap and seal an area of approximately 8600sqm is progressing well. The ground preparation required to install the plastic cap is nearly complete and approximately 60 per cent of the plastic has now been laid.

“The Environment Agency Notice requires Quercia to have the work completed by March 19, 2018 and we remain confident that it will be finished ahead of this date, subject to the weather conditions.

“The Quercia board would like to reiterate their apology to local residents and assure them that every resource is being made available to resolve this issue as soon as possible.”