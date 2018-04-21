WATCH: Hundreds of Wolves fans take over Chorley ahead of potential Championship-winning match

Up to 200 "boisterous" Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters enjoyed what could be a pre-title party this afternoon in Chorley.

Onlookers have described crowds playing football on the streets as well as inside the Prince of Wales pub itself in New Market Street.

Police said that a glass had been broken in the pub but that everything was relatively good-natured.

Earlier this afternoon at 1:20pm, Chorley bus station informed Lancashire Police of four coaches containing 200 "boisterous" Wolves fans turning up.

Fans were in good spirits, having already achieved promotion to the Premier League, singing various chants about "going up".

The away fans were in Chorley ahead of their 3pm kick-off against Bolton Wanderers close-by down the M61 at the Macron Stadium.

Wolves fans outside the Prince of Wales.