Totally Cuckoo? Gin firm Brindle Distillery is under threat

It’s a homegrown success story but now a Lancashire gin distillery and bar is under threat.

Brindle Distillery, creators of Cuckoo Gin, has been up and running since June 2017. But, after applying for retrospective planning permission, Chorley Council has refused to grant owners permission for the building.

Cuckoo Gin has proven popular since its inception a year ago and Mark Long, who heads up the distillery at Holmes Farm in Sandy Lane, Brinscall has even taken on four new staff this year.

However planners have rejected the application for the distillery and The Cuckoo’s Nest bar on the grounds that it is “harmful” to the greenbelt.

Planning documents say the bar might also lead to noise and disturbance for neighbours.

The impact of an increase in traffic is also registered as unwelcome.

Mr Long declined to comment.