Thousands gather for this year’s Summer Playday in Chorley

Thousands of people made their way to Coronation Recreation Ground for Chorley's annual Summer Playday.

The annual event, which was hosted by Chorley Council, saw plenty of local families turning up to enjoy a day of free and fun summer activities.

Families enjoying the activities at this years Summer Playday

Coun Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, said: “The Summer Playday was a great success again this year and we attracted more people than ever who came to enjoy the wonderful family activities that were available.

“Events like this are great for residents and the local community as it gets people together to enjoy a day out.

“Not only were families able to enjoy all of the fun activities, but they were also able to speak to community groups and organisations to find out more about what goes on in the area and how they can get involved.

“This was a great way to start the summer holidays and we’d encourage families to check out any other events and activities they can get involved with in the area whilst their kids are off school.”

On the day there was a host of activities to get involved with including; a magician, a bouncy castle, an inflatable slide, penalty shootouts, crafts and play activities.

Plus there were a host of community groups and organisations there on the day including; ABL Health, Active Nation, Chorley Fairtrade Group, Chorley FC, Chorley Library, Chorley Play Partnership, Chorley Little Theatre, Homestart, Inspire Youth Zone and Lancashire Wildlife Trust.