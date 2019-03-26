The What’s Your Story, Chorley? festival returns this weekend. Here's a timetable of what to expect on Saturday

Chorley is once again gearing up for a weekend of words and wonder as the What’s Your Story, Chorley? festival returns with a bang.

Chorley town centre will be hosting events for the festival, which returns on Saturday.

Bethany Westhead (6) on the book bench trail

Chorley Library, Chorley Little Theatre, Chorley Council’s Union Street offices, Ebb and Flow Bookshop, Goodies Coffee Shop, Rosie Posies, and St Laurence’s Church have all signed up to take part in the free event, which sees writers, storytellers, poets and performers descend on Chorley for an arts extravaganza aimed at offering literary fun for the entire family.

As well as events the educational festival will see the book bench trail return, produced by 10 primary schools and Edge Hill University’s Primary English team.

Coun Peter Wilson, deputy leader of Chorley Council said: “The book bench trail is a fantastic part of the day’s festivities, giving families the chance to explore the town centre.”

Here's what you can see and when: (All events: Saturday, March 30)

Children decorating a bench for Whats Your Story, Chorley?

Library Circle, Union Street, Chorley PR7 1EB

11 am

Child Teen Adult

Chorley and District Writers’ Circle

The various venues in Chorley

An Assortment of Light and Dark Delights

An illustrated eclectic collection by the group of poetry, stories both light and dark and a karaoke poem, all interwoven with humour, pathos and passion that will engage all ages.

12 pm

Child Teen Adult

Chris Allton

Embarrassing Dad

Chris will discuss and read extracts from his book Embarrassing Dad, discussing the influences of being a single parent bringing up a daughter. It is based upon true experiences and some events that are elaborated upon. Linked to this he will talk about the process of self-publishing a book via Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing.

1 pm

Child Teen Adult

Margaret Lees, Mayor of Chorley

The Mayor shares stories

Meet Margaret Lees, Chorley’s Mayor, learn about the role of the Mayor over time and discover her favourite stories!

2 pm

Teen Adult

Lancashire Authors’ Association

Meet the Lancashire Authors

Members of Lancashire Authors’ Association will be performing all genres of literature.

3 pm

Child Teen

Simon Sullivan

Wolves in the Walls

A storytelling performance of Neil Gaiman’s book “The Wolves in the Walls”. The story is scary so not for the faint hearted!

Junior Library, Union Street, Chorley PR7 1EB

11 am

Child

Rogan Mills

An Elephant Goes Like This and That

Get ready for a full on session of participation and fun involving stories and rhymes about some big eared, long nosed friends,

12 pm

Child

Mark Saunders and Monty

The Books of Monty Dogge

Come and meet Monty Dogge himself and hear his stories.

1 pm

Child

Graham Fletcher

Being Different

Come and learn about being different – like Oleg the Giant. Hear his story and what it is like in his world.

2 pm

Child

Sarah J Dodd

Just Like You

Enjoy “Just Like You” a story about Miki the meerkat and his friendship with Raffa the giraffe. We can be best friends with those who are different from us!

3 pm

Child Teen Adult

Chorley and District Writers’ Circle

A Mixed Bag of Treats that includes Jelly Babies

An engaging mixture of illustrated poems and stories for children which will also keep adults amused!

Library – Fiction Library, Union Street, Chorley PR7 1EB

11 – 4pm

All

Chief story makers at Magical Story Jars

Magical Story Jars Story Mixing Station

This drop-in activity inspires kids to have fun playing with ideas and creating their very own stories. Our Story Mixing Station is intriguing and fun. It ignites imaginations by providing a choice of story cards found inside Magical Story Jars to help kids to write their very own short stories or draw an action scene from their story. There will also be an opportunity for both big kids and little kids to create their very own adventure story set in Astley Park. Think unicorns flying around the walled garden, knights in shining armour hiding in the play area and magical feathers floating outside Astley Hall!

Library – First Floor, Union Street, Chorley PR7 1EB

11 am

Adult

Carol Fenlon

Writing West Lancashire

Using extracts from her latest novel “Mere” set in Burscough and previous novels and nonfiction set in West Lancashire, Carol Fenlon reveals the influence of local landscapes and their effects on their inhabitants.

12 pm

Adult

Andy Bennison

Scripts from Scratch

Do you want to write a play but don’t know where to start? Develop your ideas, themes, plots and characters. Structure, format and revise your writing. Get your script out there!

An informal introduction to play writing with a local author.

1 pm

Teen Adult

Katharine Ann Angel

How to write a 7 - dimensional character

Dump your tall, dark, handsome hero! Ditch that slim, gorgeous girl! Join Katharine’s hilarious, interactive game to help you develop intriguing characters with bad habits, brilliant back stories and fascinating features. Writers and non-writers welcome! Only for those attending this session, 20% off her signed books!

2 pm

Teen AdultF

Judith Anne Gratton

My Life with Shetlands

Come and hear the true account of Judith’s experiences to achieve her ambition to breed Shetland ponies. Learn about the highs and lows which are all contained within her book “My Life with Shetlands” – of particular interest to those who are passionate about all things equine.

3 pm

Adult

Sarah Bryan

The Story of the Bees – 2019 Edition

The story of how we turned a disused cheese stall into a multi award winning eatery in the heart of Chorley.

St Laurence's Church, Union Street, Chorley PR7 1EB

All day

Students of Edge Hill University Stories

Come and hear students reading stories for younger children at any point during the day

Chorley Little Theatre, 10 Dole Lane, Chorley PR7 2RL

12 pm

Child

Phil Walker and Tim Stead

The Snots

Comedian Phil Walker has created a lovely little snotty family with fabulous illustrations by Tim Stead. Come and hear Phil and Tim tell this laugh out loud story. Enjoy the imaginative illustrations and ask your questions – you can also buy the book!

1 pm

Teen Adult

Mark Jones

Directing the play wot I wrote!

Mark Jones is the artistic director at Chorley Little Theatre who has directed 6 original productions which he has written. His presentation talks through the writing process and how to turn those ramblings into a piece of theatre. He will also give hints an tips to all writers and directors.

Union Street Offices, Civic Offices, Union St, Chorley PR7 1AL

11 am

Child Teen Adult

Britt Fairclough

Anyone Can Write Villainous Villanelles

Come and try your hand at a classic form of poetry taught in a very easy way. Impress your friends and take your poetry to the next level! Learn tips and tricks to instantly up level your writing. Learn how to conquer the problems of rhyme. Primary children to pensioners all welcome!

12 pm

Teen

Blank Space Theatre

Blank Space Theatre Presents….

A combination of stand-up comedy and song from this popular theatre group!

1 pm

Teen Adult

Junction 8 Theatre

Bringing Real Voices to Life on Stage: Lancastrians, a new verbatim play by Junction 8 Theatre

Ahead of their next theatre production Lancastrians which will run at Chorley Town Hall 16th – 20th April before embarking on a Lancashire tour, Junction 8 Theatre will give you an insight into how they made this new verbatim play. Over a period of 12 months, J8T interviewed 500 Lancastrians about their experiences of their hometown and used their words to make a script.

In this workshop you will learn about how they took these audio recordings from the headphones to the stage. Starting with the real-life interviews, you will have the chance to explore different ways of interpreting and developing characters.

3 pm

Child

Gwyneth McCormick

Marvin’s Market Adventure and Grandma’s Special Birthday Picnic

Marvin was a kind little boy who loved his grandmother. Marvin wanted to surprise her and make a special picnic for her birthday. Join the wonderful multi-sensory experience. Marvin visits the market to buy a fish for her pond and a flower for her garden, little does he know of the magical surprises ahead!

Goodies Coffee Shop, 5 Cannon Street, Chorley, PR7 1BJ

11am

Teen / Adult

Tina Morris

12pm

Adult

Steven Turner

Protect Chorley Hospital Campaign

A History of the campaign since 2010 to date and how a local campaign can be. A story of fun with a serious message

1pm

Young Adult/Adult

Modern Day Suffragists

Votes for Women

A celebration of the centenary of Womens rights to vote in 2018 with poems, songs and a potted history of their struggle locally and nationally in the Suffragist and suffragette movement.

2pm

Adults

Frank Williams

2 Tales from some years spent at sea in the 50’s – of the last century

A closer Look and the notion that ‘The darkest hour is just before dawn’ because its not true; which doesn’t mean that there aren’t some very DARK days at sea. Nor some bright lights.

Ebb & Flo, 12 Gillibrand St, Chorley PR7 2EJ

11am

Child

Gemma Lees

Storytime with Ethan Elephant & Friends

Gemma returns for the fourth consecutive year with her popular, fun and interactive storytelling & creative craft session, centred around three of Gemma’s books from her Ethan Elephant Series

12pm

Young Adult / Adult

Nicola Adam

Who needs the media anyway?

Editor for the Chorley Guardian and Lancashire Post and Chorley FM presenter Nicola talks about the changing face of journalism; from newspaper and websites to radio and blogging.

1pm

Child

Mrs Stanley, Storyteller

Mrs Stanley’s stories, songs and rhymes

Mrs Stanley will tell her version of Michael Rosen’s ‘Little Rabbit Foo Foo’. A seriously naughty rabbit will be on the loose, singing loudly and being a big bully. Will he listen to the good fairy or face the consequences

2pm

Tina Cryer/Morris

3pm

Child

Marian Marsden

Minty Marmaduke – More Tales of Minty and Marmaduke

The first Minty and Marmaduke book was written a few years ago, about two inquisitive mice that have adventures and get into mischief, around a small quiet English country farm.

Marian Marsden has a great interest in animals and nature and has lived at Crows Nest Farm for many years, where Minty and Marmaduke live too.

Rosie Posies, 9 Farrington St, Chorley, PR7 1DY

11am

Adult

Steve Gilyead

Storytelling Songs

Listen to Steve’s songs and hear the stories that inspired them. Hear tales of wolves, sailors, ancient forests, castles and much more

12noon

Young Adult / Adult

Ian Whiteley

Black & White and read all over

Ian is a performance poet and writes about anything and everything. Funny, sad, serious, political, spiritual, supernatural, historical and just plain daft. This is poetry form the page to the mic, to the slam. This is rock poetry.

1pm

Child / Young Adult

Glyn Shipman

Songs from my kitchen

A musical journey through magic, moons and moon shots, chimps, champs and chimney pots

2pm

Young Adult / Adult

The Crows of Albion

We shall overcome – Poetry & Political

A poetry and music project set up by poets Ian Whitely & Jeff Dawson. Writing about the politics of the working class – both from the north of England where they hail from, as well as the folk troubadours that have shaped their perspective.