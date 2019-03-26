The What’s Your Story, Chorley? festival returns this weekend. Here's a timetable of what to expect on Saturday

Chorley is once again gearing up for a weekend of words and wonder as the What’s Your Story, Chorley? festival returns with a bang.
Chorley town centre will be hosting events for the festival, which returns on Saturday.
Chorley Library, Chorley Little Theatre, Chorley Council’s Union Street offices, Ebb and Flow Bookshop, Goodies Coffee Shop, Rosie Posies, and St Laurence’s Church have all signed up to take part in the free event, which sees writers, storytellers, poets and performers descend on Chorley for an arts extravaganza aimed at offering literary fun for the entire family.
As well as events the educational festival will see the book bench trail return, produced by 10 primary schools and Edge Hill University’s Primary English team.
Coun Peter Wilson, deputy leader of Chorley Council said: “The book bench trail is a fantastic part of the day’s festivities, giving families the chance to explore the town centre.”
Here's what you can see and when: (All events: Saturday, March 30)
Library Circle, Union Street, Chorley PR7 1EB
11 am
Child Teen Adult
Chorley and District Writers’ Circle
An Assortment of Light and Dark Delights
An illustrated eclectic collection by the group of poetry, stories both light and dark and a karaoke poem, all interwoven with humour, pathos and passion that will engage all ages.
12 pm
Child Teen Adult
Chris Allton
Embarrassing Dad
Chris will discuss and read extracts from his book Embarrassing Dad, discussing the influences of being a single parent bringing up a daughter. It is based upon true experiences and some events that are elaborated upon. Linked to this he will talk about the process of self-publishing a book via Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing.
1 pm
Child Teen Adult
Margaret Lees, Mayor of Chorley
The Mayor shares stories
Meet Margaret Lees, Chorley’s Mayor, learn about the role of the Mayor over time and discover her favourite stories!
2 pm
Teen Adult
Lancashire Authors’ Association
Meet the Lancashire Authors
Members of Lancashire Authors’ Association will be performing all genres of literature.
3 pm
Child Teen
Simon Sullivan
Wolves in the Walls
A storytelling performance of Neil Gaiman’s book “The Wolves in the Walls”. The story is scary so not for the faint hearted!
Junior Library, Union Street, Chorley PR7 1EB
11 am
Child
Rogan Mills
An Elephant Goes Like This and That
Get ready for a full on session of participation and fun involving stories and rhymes about some big eared, long nosed friends,
12 pm
Child
Mark Saunders and Monty
The Books of Monty Dogge
Come and meet Monty Dogge himself and hear his stories.
1 pm
Child
Graham Fletcher
Being Different
Come and learn about being different – like Oleg the Giant. Hear his story and what it is like in his world.
2 pm
Child
Sarah J Dodd
Just Like You
Enjoy “Just Like You” a story about Miki the meerkat and his friendship with Raffa the giraffe. We can be best friends with those who are different from us!
3 pm
Child Teen Adult
Chorley and District Writers’ Circle
A Mixed Bag of Treats that includes Jelly Babies
An engaging mixture of illustrated poems and stories for children which will also keep adults amused!
Library – Fiction Library, Union Street, Chorley PR7 1EB
11 – 4pm
All
Chief story makers at Magical Story Jars
Magical Story Jars Story Mixing Station
This drop-in activity inspires kids to have fun playing with ideas and creating their very own stories. Our Story Mixing Station is intriguing and fun. It ignites imaginations by providing a choice of story cards found inside Magical Story Jars to help kids to write their very own short stories or draw an action scene from their story. There will also be an opportunity for both big kids and little kids to create their very own adventure story set in Astley Park. Think unicorns flying around the walled garden, knights in shining armour hiding in the play area and magical feathers floating outside Astley Hall!
Library – First Floor, Union Street, Chorley PR7 1EB
11 am
Adult
Carol Fenlon
Writing West Lancashire
Using extracts from her latest novel “Mere” set in Burscough and previous novels and nonfiction set in West Lancashire, Carol Fenlon reveals the influence of local landscapes and their effects on their inhabitants.
12 pm
Adult
Andy Bennison
Scripts from Scratch
Do you want to write a play but don’t know where to start? Develop your ideas, themes, plots and characters. Structure, format and revise your writing. Get your script out there!
An informal introduction to play writing with a local author.
1 pm
Teen Adult
Katharine Ann Angel
How to write a 7 - dimensional character
Dump your tall, dark, handsome hero! Ditch that slim, gorgeous girl! Join Katharine’s hilarious, interactive game to help you develop intriguing characters with bad habits, brilliant back stories and fascinating features. Writers and non-writers welcome! Only for those attending this session, 20% off her signed books!
2 pm
Teen AdultF
Judith Anne Gratton
My Life with Shetlands
Come and hear the true account of Judith’s experiences to achieve her ambition to breed Shetland ponies. Learn about the highs and lows which are all contained within her book “My Life with Shetlands” – of particular interest to those who are passionate about all things equine.
3 pm
Adult
Sarah Bryan
The Story of the Bees – 2019 Edition
The story of how we turned a disused cheese stall into a multi award winning eatery in the heart of Chorley.
St Laurence's Church, Union Street, Chorley PR7 1EB
All day
Students of Edge Hill University Stories
Come and hear students reading stories for younger children at any point during the day
Chorley Little Theatre, 10 Dole Lane, Chorley PR7 2RL
12 pm
Child
Phil Walker and Tim Stead
The Snots
Comedian Phil Walker has created a lovely little snotty family with fabulous illustrations by Tim Stead. Come and hear Phil and Tim tell this laugh out loud story. Enjoy the imaginative illustrations and ask your questions – you can also buy the book!
1 pm
Teen Adult
Mark Jones
Directing the play wot I wrote!
Mark Jones is the artistic director at Chorley Little Theatre who has directed 6 original productions which he has written. His presentation talks through the writing process and how to turn those ramblings into a piece of theatre. He will also give hints an tips to all writers and directors.
Union Street Offices, Civic Offices, Union St, Chorley PR7 1AL
11 am
Child Teen Adult
Britt Fairclough
Anyone Can Write Villainous Villanelles
Come and try your hand at a classic form of poetry taught in a very easy way. Impress your friends and take your poetry to the next level! Learn tips and tricks to instantly up level your writing. Learn how to conquer the problems of rhyme. Primary children to pensioners all welcome!
12 pm
Teen
Blank Space Theatre
Blank Space Theatre Presents….
A combination of stand-up comedy and song from this popular theatre group!
1 pm
Teen Adult
Junction 8 Theatre
Bringing Real Voices to Life on Stage: Lancastrians, a new verbatim play by Junction 8 Theatre
Ahead of their next theatre production Lancastrians which will run at Chorley Town Hall 16th – 20th April before embarking on a Lancashire tour, Junction 8 Theatre will give you an insight into how they made this new verbatim play. Over a period of 12 months, J8T interviewed 500 Lancastrians about their experiences of their hometown and used their words to make a script.
In this workshop you will learn about how they took these audio recordings from the headphones to the stage. Starting with the real-life interviews, you will have the chance to explore different ways of interpreting and developing characters.
3 pm
Child
Gwyneth McCormick
Marvin’s Market Adventure and Grandma’s Special Birthday Picnic
Marvin was a kind little boy who loved his grandmother. Marvin wanted to surprise her and make a special picnic for her birthday. Join the wonderful multi-sensory experience. Marvin visits the market to buy a fish for her pond and a flower for her garden, little does he know of the magical surprises ahead!
Goodies Coffee Shop, 5 Cannon Street, Chorley, PR7 1BJ
11am
Teen / Adult
Tina Morris
12pm
Adult
Steven Turner
Protect Chorley Hospital Campaign
A History of the campaign since 2010 to date and how a local campaign can be. A story of fun with a serious message
1pm
Young Adult/Adult
Modern Day Suffragists
Votes for Women
A celebration of the centenary of Womens rights to vote in 2018 with poems, songs and a potted history of their struggle locally and nationally in the Suffragist and suffragette movement.
2pm
Adults
Frank Williams
2 Tales from some years spent at sea in the 50’s – of the last century
A closer Look and the notion that ‘The darkest hour is just before dawn’ because its not true; which doesn’t mean that there aren’t some very DARK days at sea. Nor some bright lights.
Ebb & Flo, 12 Gillibrand St, Chorley PR7 2EJ
11am
Child
Gemma Lees
Storytime with Ethan Elephant & Friends
Gemma returns for the fourth consecutive year with her popular, fun and interactive storytelling & creative craft session, centred around three of Gemma’s books from her Ethan Elephant Series
12pm
Young Adult / Adult
Nicola Adam
Who needs the media anyway?
Editor for the Chorley Guardian and Lancashire Post and Chorley FM presenter Nicola talks about the changing face of journalism; from newspaper and websites to radio and blogging.
1pm
Child
Mrs Stanley, Storyteller
Mrs Stanley’s stories, songs and rhymes
Mrs Stanley will tell her version of Michael Rosen’s ‘Little Rabbit Foo Foo’. A seriously naughty rabbit will be on the loose, singing loudly and being a big bully. Will he listen to the good fairy or face the consequences
2pm
Tina Cryer/Morris
3pm
Child
Marian Marsden
Minty Marmaduke – More Tales of Minty and Marmaduke
The first Minty and Marmaduke book was written a few years ago, about two inquisitive mice that have adventures and get into mischief, around a small quiet English country farm.
Marian Marsden has a great interest in animals and nature and has lived at Crows Nest Farm for many years, where Minty and Marmaduke live too.
Rosie Posies, 9 Farrington St, Chorley, PR7 1DY
11am
Adult
Steve Gilyead
Storytelling Songs
Listen to Steve’s songs and hear the stories that inspired them. Hear tales of wolves, sailors, ancient forests, castles and much more
12noon
Young Adult / Adult
Ian Whiteley
Black & White and read all over
Ian is a performance poet and writes about anything and everything. Funny, sad, serious, political, spiritual, supernatural, historical and just plain daft. This is poetry form the page to the mic, to the slam. This is rock poetry.
1pm
Child / Young Adult
Glyn Shipman
Songs from my kitchen
A musical journey through magic, moons and moon shots, chimps, champs and chimney pots
2pm
Young Adult / Adult
The Crows of Albion
We shall overcome – Poetry & Political
A poetry and music project set up by poets Ian Whitely & Jeff Dawson. Writing about the politics of the working class – both from the north of England where they hail from, as well as the folk troubadours that have shaped their perspective.