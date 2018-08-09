Sunflowers shine on residents at Springfield nursing home in Coppull

Have your say

Sunflowers are towering over the roof of a nursing home in Coppull after residents took part in a competition

Springfield Nursing launched the contest to grow the tallest sunflower inspired by British champion Richard Hope.

Residents with the sunflowers at Springfield nursing home

A nursing home spokesman said: “Residents couldn’t believe it when their sunflowers grew as tall as the home they live in.

“The winning sunflower was a whopping 137 inches - just half an inch taller than second place.”

Richard, known for his sunflowers and giant vegetables, holds the British record for the tallest sunflower which stands at 26ft - just under 8m.

He pays regular visits to the nursing home where his daughter Gillian Hope works as activities co-ordinator.

The Springfield spokesman added: “Residents used Russian giant sunflower seeds which had been recommended by Richard.

“Each resident maintained their own flower with a sense of pride, some getting very competitive, even attempting to measure them every day, but this could only be done by the maintenance man on a ladder after a while.

Gwenn Rigg was presented with a bouquet of flowers for her win, scooping first prize.

Manager at Springfield Andrew Thompson said, “The winner won by half an inch, it just shows what a difference half an inch can make.”

Second and third place winners were presented with chocolates and champagne.

Richard said: “The residents absolutely love it, they’ve enjoyed it so much we will continue to do this again and again.”