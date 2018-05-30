Roll up for Chorley's Picnic in the Park

Hundreds are expected to turn out for Chorley’s Picnic in the Park this weekend.

Pony rides, outdoor games and a Punch and Judy show will provide just some of the entertainment on Sunday, June 3.

Councillor Peter Wilson, deputy leader of Chorley Council said: “Our Picnic in the Park event has always been popular amongst families and we’re looking forward to hosting this day of fun once again.

“This year the event is slightly different to previous years and will be more community focused, getting people involved in a variety of activities.

“Picnic in the Park is part of a dedicated Check Out Chorley Week which encourages people to visit the borough and check out its many beautiful attractions and exciting events.”

Chorley FM is set to broadcast music to the lawns of Astley Hall. Family-friendly activities including sports, games, arts and crafts, pony rides, football challenges and a climbing wall will all be on offer.

There will also be the opportunity to meet The Gruffalo and children can enjoy some small fairground rides, bouncy castles and get their faces painted.

Motorists are being urged to park at one of the town centre car parks, which are free on Sundays and are only a short walk from the Park Road or Queens Road entrances to Astley Park.

A free picnic park and ride bus service will be running continuously throughout the day between the town centre and Hallgate from 10.45am until 3.30pm.

Passengers wishing to use the service can catch the town centre bus from the bus stop on Union Street outside Booths.