Rock DJ from Chorley Lucas Campbell celebrates two industry gongs

A rock DJ and music campaigner from Chorley has picked up two prestigious music industry Sola awards for broadcasting on the ‘Rock On’ multi-media platform in the USA.

The Radio Host of The Year and Bronze Microphone awards for 2017 recently arrived through Lucas Campbell’s post box courtesy of Los Angeles-based music producer Gerry Gallagher.

Lucas (inset) told the Post that it was a “great honour” to be acknowledged in such a way by music industry professionals who have recognised his efforts to keep his Rock of Ages radio show on the airwaves for almost 17 years.

He added: “The show is an important part of my life as I can reach so many music fans who seldom hear this music on mainstream stations.

“Considering that the general opinion of radio station programmers was that the Rock of Ages show was just another specialist radio show with a limited appeal, I’m pleased to say that its popularity has confounded its doubters who were unable to recognise that it caters for a much under-represented genre of music with a special appeal for the Woodstock generation and more the more mature rock fan.”

Lucas, who presents the show as a hobby, started out as a disabled volunteer presenter on Live and Let Live Radio in 2002 and became a founding director of Chorley FM, finally resigning on air in February 2008. His radio show which is now syndicated, features primarily vintage rock from the 1960s onwards and appears on many Internet online radio stations and on FM in Germany.

The Rock of Ages show is online seven days a week can be accessed via http://wrockradio.com