PROJECT UPDATE: The Royal Oak in Chorley

The former market town pub is in the first stages of being demolished to make way for parking spaces.

Has work started yet on demolishing the Royal Oak?

It might not be obvious but, yes, it has begun and the roof has been taken off, although the actual building is yet to be taken down.

When will it be done?

Work to demolish the vacant Oak House building is on track with a new car park to be in place by the end of July.

It was due to be opening this month but workmen had found more asbestos in the building. Preparations for the demolition started after Easter.

Chorley Council is undertaking the work ahead of its work building the Market Walk extension.

The authority wants to free up as much car parking space as possible so that the town can provide plenty of space for shoppers.

Why is The Royal Oak being torn down?

To make way for an extra car park which will join onto the Cleveland Street car park.

Chorley Council says the building will make way for 28 extra parking bays.

But many in Chorley have fond memories of the Royal Oak, why can’t it be kept?

Leader of Chorley Council coun Alistair Bradley has said in the past: “The former Royal Oak building has been empty for some time, with no interest from anyone in re-opening it, so we think it’s better to put that site to good use rather than letting it stand derelict for another ten years.”

What are the plans for the area more generally?

Eventually the council’s longer term vision is to create a larger civic square opposite the town hall but in the meantime the space will serve as a car park.

The priority is to get the extension to Market Walk completed.