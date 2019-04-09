Pothole repairs on M6 southbound between J28 Charnock Richard and J27 Standish and Parbold causing major tailbacks

Have your say

A rolling roadblock to fill potholes on the M6 means motorists are stuck in traffic from J29 for Bamber Bridge all the way to J28 at Charnock Richard.

Highways England was repairing potholes on the southbound carriageway between J28 and J27 for Standish and Parbold this afternoon.

But one driver, stuck in traffic on his way home from work, told the Post: “I can’t believe they would pick such a ridiculous time to do roadworks.”

In a Tweet Highways England said the work has been completed and the roadblock was being released

The agency stated: “Update on the pothole repair #M6 southbound between #J28 and #J27 (#Leyland #B5256 #Standish #Parbold)

“Repair has been completed, and the rolling roadblock has been released. Thanks for your patience.”