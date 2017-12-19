Play parks in Chorley in big money makeover

Two of Chorley’s play parks are set to see a £600,000 make over in the new year.

The improvements to Coronation Recreation Ground and Harpers Recreation Ground will start in 2018.

Chorley Council is allocating over £600,000 to the two parks to modernise the areas.

Bosses at the authority want to make sure that surrounding communities and visitors can continue to enjoy their time at both parks in a safe and fun environment.

Leader of Chorley Council councillor Alistair Bradley said: “Our decision to improve two of Chorley’s play areas has come from our dedication to our local communities and visitors to the Chorley area.

“We work to a three to five year strategy which identifies the areas needing investment.

“We are committed to making sure that Chorley is a safe area for residents and visitors and is a place with facilities that our communities can come together and enjoy.

“For the past 12 months we have been in discussions with the local communities to draw up plans for the play areas and reach agreement. Having local communities involved in this process has been vital as it means that communities have a chance to say what they would like to see in their home area. New play equipment will be installed and some existing equipment, facilities and grounds will be improved to ensure locals and visitors continue to enjoy their time at both recreation grounds. We cannot wait to see the finished recreation grounds and we hope that visitors to our town will enjoy what is on offer.”

Both rec grounds are expected to have CCTV equipment installed to keep them as safe and enjoyable places for people to spend time together.

Harpers Recreation Ground will have a new play area for two-12 year olds and an improved ball court with artificial grass surfacing. A new pump track is proposed to be installed which will provide off road terrain for cycle sport. Additional works will be carried out on the surrounding areas and footpaths to make the park more attractive and to improve circulation.

Coronation Recreation Ground will have a new toddler area on its existing double tennis court and the single tennis court will be refurbished.

A new multi-use games area will be installed with play equipment for ages eight and above and fitness equipment.

Accessible toilets and a kiosk will also be created in the existing building to cater to the needs of the public. Access points, gates and grounds will be improved to make the park more appealing to visitors.

Work on the recreation grounds is expected to begin in the start of 2018 and visitors will start to see a change in the areas by early summer.