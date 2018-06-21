Pitch in name ideas for new Chorley restaurant

A new restaurateur is calling on Chorley residents to throw up ideas for his new eatery.

Gareth Tebay wants the new restaurant, next to Chorley Little Theatre, to have a theatre theme.

He is taking on what used to be The Kitchen Theatre in Dole Lane.

And he wants people in Chorley to play a part is naming the venue.

Explaining how the naming process works Gareth said: “All people need to do is visit the Facebook page, name my restaurant like the page, post their winning entry on the competition message board and tag the three people you would bring for a meal.

“The name has to be short and catchy with a theatrical theme.“

Gareth, who used to manage The Kitchen Theatre and has 15 years of catering experience, wants to give the interior a whole new look saying the theme will be botanical punk.

“Now returning as owner and restaurateur I feel confident in knowing the building and how people from Chorley want to spend their time here,” he said.

“I’m going to fill the downstairs room with foliage and the plan is for all the plants to have a purpose so they will be high oxygenating and purifying and will be good for wellbeing. I also have the designs for a living wall.”

Gareth is also planning on giving the dining areas an overhaul when the time is right.

He said: “The restaurant will be complete in two stages. Act one will be the entrance and downstairs dining area.

“This gives me chance to focus my modest budget on creating a modern new look to the space and give me and my team chance to perfect their roles in a new environment with a fresh new menu in more controlled conditions. Then when the team is ready and funds are available a new and alternate renovation will take place on our first floor.

“Act two will have a contrasting mood and feel to act one to give diners a choice of ambiance to experience our culinary offerings.

“Act two can also be a private space for functions with its own bar and facilities and can comfortably seat over 50 guests for table service or many more for buffet style dining.”

The menu Gareth envisages will be a mix of some of the favourite classics, so pie, fish and chips and burgers as well as an a la carte menu.

He also wants the place to become a bit of a hub for events such as wine and gin tasting, and food-themed evenings along with live entertainment.

To throw a name idea into the ring search Name My Restaurant on Facebook.