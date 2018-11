Pipers led a parade through Chorley for Armistice and to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Thousands turned out despite the rain for the service of remembrance at the war memorial in Astley Park.

Pipers parade through Chorley marking 100 years since end of First World War

A two minute silence was followed by dignitaries and others who laid wreaths to remember those who lost their lives in the conflict.

Pipers parade through Chorley marking 100 years since end of First World War

Pipers parade through Chorley marking 100 years since end of First World War