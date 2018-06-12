Painted pub proves to be divisive among Chorley's traders

A town centre pub became a big talking point in Chorley after it was tangoed.

The Crown in Chapel Street, emerged in bright orange last week, prompting much discussion with traders and shoppers either loving or hating it.

Many took to Facebook to joke about the colour which has divided option. Martin Dootson said: “NASA has recently revealed that one of their satellites have been able to pick up the Crown from space thanks to the new paint job.” Martin Peet added: “Looks like it fell asleep while sunbathing.”

Chairman of Chorley Trader’s Alliance Malcolm Allen of Malcolm’s Musicland said: “Either people love it or they hate it. I’m 50 50, it’s just different.”

Councillor Paul Walmsley, who is responsible for enforcement action, told the Guardian that although the watering hole was in a conservation area, it is not a listed building so the authority cannot control the colour owners decide to paint it.

He said: “Under the provisions of the Government’s legislation the painting of a building, unless it is a listed building, does not require planning permission, whether it is in a conservation area or not, so it is a permitted activity. We are aware some people are unhappy with the colour of the building and we are currently looking at our options to see what will happen.”

Pub owner Frank Smalley said: “We painted the pub in our corporate colours and we are rolling it out at all our pubs. We have already done three. We are also refurbishing The Crown internally after the World Cup so it will be closed for a week.”