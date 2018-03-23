National restaurant chain Loungers shows interest in Chorley's Market Walk development

A new national restaurant and bar chain could set up shop in Chorley.

Bosses at Loungers, popular for it’s eccentric interiors, have expressed an interest in coming to the Market Walk shopping centre extension.

Negotiations with Chorley Council are currently ongoing.

Raj Manek, property manager of Loungers, said: “We’re always keen to look at exciting new opportunities and we are interested in Chorley because it is well located and there is a lot of potential for growth in the area.

“Negotiations are ongoing and we hope to have a firm commitment shortly.”

The Bristol-based firm has outlets all over the country with the nearest Loungers to Chorley in Ormskirk and Manchester.

Councillor Alistair Bradley, leader of Chorley Council, said: “We are progressing negotiations with a number of businesses and I’m delighted that Loungers is the first food and drink outlet to confirm their interest.

“By bringing the cinema and restaurants to go along side it, it will broaden the appeal of the town centre giving our night time economy a boost.

“We’ll hopefully have some more news on tenants in the coming weeks and we’ll keep people posted as we make progress.”

Meanwhile Reel Cinemas has reiterated its commitment at being part of the new multi-million pound development which bosses at the council say will generate dozens of new jobs.

Work is due to start on the shopping centre extension, which is located off Union Street, later in the year.