MP 'devastated' at death of daughter

A Lancashire MP says he is "devastated" by the death of his daughter.

Chorley MP Lindsay Hoyle posted a short tweet on Saturday, paying tribute to daughter Natalie.

Lindsay Hoyle MP

He wrote: "I am truly devastated by the death of our beautiful daughter Natalie. Our family will never be the same without our loving granddaughter, sister & aunty. Thank you for the kind support we've received it is overwhelming."

The family has asked for privacy to grieve.

Dozens of people including MPs sent the Labour MP their condolences via Twitter.

Preston MP Mark Hendrick tweeted: "So sorry to hear this Lindsay. I cannot begin to imagine how you feel."

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris added: "So sorry to hear this awful news Lindsay. My thoughts are with you and the rest of your family at this sad time."