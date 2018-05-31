Men in Shed project celebrates launch in Chorley

A project which has been taking the nation by storm has celebrated its official launch in Chorley.

The Men in Sheds initiative enjoyed its first public event at Chorley Football Club’s beer festival at the weekend.

The shed is actually a converted shipping container down by at the football stadium Victory Park in Duke Street.

Councillor Alistair Bradley, leader of Chorley Council said: “The new Chorley Men in Sheds project is a great initiative and has already been well received by the public.

“The project hopes to address social isolation by creating a relaxed shed like environment for people to work in and make new friends.

“The launch at the weekend was fantastic and we’re looking forward to seeing how the project takes off.”

There is currently only one shipping container at the site and organisers are busy fundraising for another. They are also still waiting for planning approval and have issued a plea for people to donate spare tools.

Those visiting the sheds will use their experience and skills, such as carpentry, engineering and gardening, to fix and up-cycle house-hold items, with a view to selling them at concessional rates to local people. Any profits will be reinvested into the project. Traditionally the project is intended for men but in Chorley women are welcome too.