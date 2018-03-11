Man throws heavy rock at woman's car in Coppull

Have your say

A man threw a heavy rock at a women's car in Coppull, near Chorley on Saturday, February 24.

Police now want to speak to Adrian Snape, 34, who they believe may have breached a restraining order.

A Lancashire Police spokesman described Mr Snape as "white, 5ft 7ins, of medium build, with short, brown receding hair and has links to Chorley, Helmshore and the wider Rossendale area."

The spokesman added: "He could have access to a car and is known to frequent pubs in those places.

"If you have seen him please contact us immediately on 01257 246286 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting crime number SC1801584."