Illuminations set to return to Chorley's Astley Hall

Chorley’s historic house, Astley Hall, is all set to be transformed into an enchanted winter wonderland again with coloured lights.

It will be lit up in magnificent LED spotlights and hundreds of candles to help mark the start of Chorley’s Christmas Celebrations between 5pm and 10pm on Saturday, November 25.

Councillor Peter Wilson, deputy leader of Chorley Council said: “Astley Illuminated has become one of Astley’s most popular events and this year it is back brighter than ever.

“Last year thousands gathered under the night sky to watch the jewel to Chorley’s crown light up in magnificent colour. We love putting on events for our community and are very excited to see the turn out this year.

“Not only do we light up the hall with beautiful colours but we also have exciting performances from Spark, a first class act who have travelled around the globe.

“The event is free to attend and we highly recommend that people come along to get into the festive spirit.”

Performing amongst the lights will be the hugely popular illuminated act Spark, who have performed across the globe with their not to be missed drumming and visual extravaganza show which will be taking place throughout the evening.

The School of Silver Arms will also be taking up residence at Astley Hall and will be there to answer any questions you have about Tudor weaponry.

The event is free to attend and Cafe Ambio will be open serving hot food and drink and there will be a hot chocolate stall serving drinks and mulled wine.

Members of the public are encouraged to park in the town centre and use the free park and ride service that will be running from Union Street (outside Booths) to Hallgate from 4.30pm-10.30pm every 10 minutes.